ROGERSVILLE — Donnie Glenn Buttry Sr., age 61, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2021.
He said he had been saved at the age of 20. He was a loving husband of 44 years to Theresa Buttry, his grade school sweetheart whom he loved very much, and a great father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ocie Buttry; brother, Otis Buttry; and sister, Nila Bradley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Buttry; son, Donnie Buttry Jr. (Melissa); daughter, Deanna Goins (Michael); daughter, Nikki Buttry; three grandchildren, Skylar Goins, Draven Goins, and Leeah Buttry; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Eddie Elkins officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm in New Life Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Davis, Chad Davis, Donnie Buttry Jr., Mike Goins, ChrisWallace, and Ray Bradley
