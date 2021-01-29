Johnny Wayne Moore
MOORESBURG - Johnny Wayne Moore, 80, of Mooresburg TN, passed away on Monday, January 25th, 2021. Johnny is survived by his daughter, Sonya Glynn Moore of Mooresburg TN; grandchildren, Ian Quincy Hancock, Addie Hancock, Oliver Hancock, and Conner Hancock. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah Moore; his beloved wife, Clonnie Sue Moore, and his son, Christopher Wayne Moore. Johnny was born on December 18th, 1940 in Soddy, TN. Johnny graduated from Soddy Daisy
High School in 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and later married his high school sweetheart, Clonnie. Johnny worked for Combustion Engineering and later retired. He was a member of the Daisy United Methodist Church and served as the MYF director and Sunday School Superintendent for 20 years until he relocated to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. In 1995 Johnny and Clonnie relocated to Mooresburg TN. Johnny ran Cherokee Boat Dock with daughter, Sonya, until 2003. Johnny then went on to work at Walmart for 17 years, and while employed there, he graced Rogersville with his Holly Jolly Spirit as Santa Claus. Johnny was loved by many in every community. Always ready with a joke or story, known to most to bring good mood anywhere he went, a teacher of all things practical, always striving to live by higher purpose in word and deed, a humble soul, happy with life and those who loved him without the need to seek celebrity, a beloved father and Poppy, he will be dearly missed, and the loss of his presence is deeply felt.
Graveside services will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
