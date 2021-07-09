ROGERSVILLE — JC “Dickie” Warren, age 65, of Rogersville,passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father Louie Warren; grandparents, Orville and Nora Watkins. Dickie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanie Mabe Warren; mother, Betty Watkins Warren; daughters, Melissa Sauceman and husband Randy, and Amanda Phillips and husband Shannon; grandchildren, Cheyenne Campbell and husband Kris, Skylar and Makayla Southerland, and Cody Phillips; great grandchild, Mateo; sisters, Sue Carmon and husband Rick, and Cookie Warren; a special aunt, Mary Laster; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys for all of the care and support given to the family.
The graveside service will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:00 am in Lawson Family Cemetery, on Lemons Road in Eidson, with Rev. Sonny Davis officiating. Special music will provided by the Bradley family. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Chandler, Mike Chandler, Josh Chandler, Donnie Henley, Mike Malone, David Evans, Matthew Ball, and Marvin Lipe. The family will gather with friends Wednesday at Maple Hill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.