SURGOINSVILLE — Lois Salyers, age 90, of Surgoinsville, passed away Saturday (8/21/21) at Church Hill Care and Rehab. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was retired from the Hawkins County School System and she was a former alderman with the City of Surgoinsville, in which she took great pride.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Wendy Jones; great granddaughter, Alisha Lee; mother, Nora Simpson; and father, George Benton.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years; Mesba Salyers; children, Patton Jones, Anita Hoard, and Johnny Salyer (Rhonda); 6 grandchildren; Tracy Wright, Kristi Ball, Patricia Singleton, Morgan Salyers, Ashley Salyers, Andrew Salyers; and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday (8/25/21) from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday (8/26/21) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.