ROGERSVILLE - Melvin "Red" Northern, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he also enjoyed driving the church van for senior members. Melvin was retired from TVA following 33 years of service. He was also a local house painter. Melvin was employed at Broome Funeral Home for approximately 30 years. In his younger years, Melvin was known throughout the area as a gifted athlete, playing fast pitch softball, tennis, basketball and golf. He was loving husband, father and grandfather. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carrie West Northern; brothers, Kenneth, Paul, Vernon, Ivan and Harold Northern.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Rosenbalm Northern; daughter Susan Stover and husband Rodney of Richmond, VA, grandchildren Amanda Calhoun and husband Jason, Jeremy Jones and Carrie Stover; great-grandchildren Abbie, Bree and Jase Calhoun, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 14, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Aubrey Floyd officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Northern family.