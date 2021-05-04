Elizabeth Inez (Davis) Brown, passed away April 28, 2021 at Signature Healthcare, Rogersville, TN. Born in Surgoinsville, TN September 28, 1931, Inez was 89. Inez graduated Rogersville High School in 1950, attended East Tennessee State University and went on to teach grades 1st thru 8th at Midway School, a one-room schoolhouse in Caney Valley. She was a lifelong member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Inez was known and loved as a woman of strong faith, family and fortitude.
Inez is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harry Dean Brown; sons, Randall Gregory Brown and Mark Aaron Brown; brother, James W. Davis; nephew, Sam Lowell Davis; parents, W.P. and Laura (Wallen) Davis.
She is survived by her brother, Sam Davis (Joann); daughter-in-law, Patricia Brown: sister-in-law, Mary (LeRoy) Davis; nephew, Billy Joe Davis (Gina) all of Surgoinsville; niece, Pamela Davis Grimes of Crawfordville, FL; great-nephew, William Davis (Haley) of St. Marks, FL; long-time caregivers, Ron Cook (Lisa) and Rick Carroll (Sandy); and many other precious family members and faithful friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm.
