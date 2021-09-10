Rev. James “Jimmy” Edward Jarnigan, 72, of Mooresburg, went peacefully to meet his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Jimmy was born March 22, 1949 and was son of the late Rev. Kenneth and Jane Purkey Jarnigan. He was saved at a young age at James Chapel Church and would later join Slate Hill Church where he remained a member. Jim also served in the U. S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.
Being love at first sight, in 1972, Jimmy married the love of his life, Janet and they spent the next 49 years by each other’s side. Their fierce love for one another was rare and would later become an example to their children.
They were blessed with two children Jamie (Kim) Jarnigan and Jodena (Billy) Dalton. In 2001, he became proud “Pappy” to his first grandson Nathan (Dalton). In 2003, he was blessed with his first granddaughter Destiny Jarnigan. In 2004 and 2007, he became “Pappy” again to another grandson Nolan Dalton and another granddaughter Kylie Jarnigan who became his shadows. They were his pride and joy during the last 19 years of his life and each one would tell you they were his favorite.
In 1974 Jimmy answered his call to preach and was ordained July 10, 1977 and continued to serve the Lord until his death. For almost five decades, he showed Jesus through his love to others and by preaching the gospel. He was Pastor at Slate Hill Church (Mooresburg) for 27 years, Pastor at Oak Grove Church (Bulls Gap) for 16 years and was currently Pastor at Walnut Chapel (Gate City, VA) where he had been since 2020.
Jimmy was an original founder and Moderator of the Southern District Association of Primitive Baptist Churches and was active in the Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptist Churches for many years.
Jimmy was a kind man, who loved and trusted God and dedicated his life to serving the Lord and others humbly, generously, and graciously, and always believed the best of people. He was selfless and would always put others before himself. He was also a loving and devoted husband, dad and Pappy, a friend to all and loved by many. Jimmy had a gift of making everyone feel like family, was always smiling and will be missed more than words could ever say.
And finally as it says in 2 Timothy 4:7, “ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”, he has finished his course and is in a far better place where he is not homesick anymore.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers Dan and Gary Jarnigan; sisters, Ellen Dalton and Patsy Fuller; and father-in-law, Warren “Jack” Greene.
In addition to being survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by brother, Robert (Kathy) Jarnigan; sister, Brenda Sue Jarnigan; mother-in-law, Ola Mae Greene; second father-figure to, Tracy Odom and many others who trusted and needed fatherly advice; honorary grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, and Logan Cope and Shaylan Waddell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Slate Hill Church with Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Hamblen Memory Gardens with military honors rendered.
