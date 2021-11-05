Amanda McPeek

November 20, 1927 – October 11, 2021
My mother, Amanda del Carmen McPeek, was born in El Salvador in 1927. When she was 17, she and her family immigrated to San Francisco, California during World War II. Her first job was as a seamstress, sewing closed bullet holes in Navy life preservers.
After the war she met my father, Ralph McPeek, a native of Clinch Mountain. He had just been discharged from the Navy, having served in the South Pacific. She couldn’t speak English, he couldn’t speak Spanish, but that didn’t stop them from getting married. Then Dad put her on the back of his Harley Davidson and drove her from San Francisco to Rogersville, one of 5 cross-country trips on the motorcycle.
They finally settled in Rogersville in the 1950s. She loved east Tennessee; it reminded her of the mountains of El Salvador. She became a vibrant member of the community here. She was especially involved in her home parish, St. Henry. In the springtime, you would see her planting flowers in front of the church.
She was a wonderful mother. I remember her making piñatas for my birthdays, helping me with school projects, and teaching me our family tamale recipe. I remember her, when I was a toddler, calling to me in Spanish, ven aquí, mi corazón (“Come here, my heart”), and having me climb up on her lap for a warm hug.
She lived her last four years with my family in Los Angeles, California. It was a great blessing to have her with us.
She is survived by two sons: myself (Marcos McPeek Villatoro) and Alan Douglas McPeek. Also her daughter-in-law Michelle McPeek, and her four grandchildren, Raquel del Carmen, Emily Jean, José David, and Benjamin James. We miss her deeply; she is always in our hearts.