ROGERSVILLE — Doug M. Klepper, age 59, of Rogersville, TN passed away peacefully at his home Monday November 15th. He rededicated his life at Jenkins chapel church. He retired from Fluor Daniels construction.
Doug’s biggest passion was playing pool and enjoyed it up until his death. He also loved fishing and loved spending time with his family and his pride and joys, his grandchildren Chastity, Paisley, Payton and Cillian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Gale Klepper and Martha Klepper.
He has survived by his wife and long time best friend, Gwynne Klepper; sons, Adam Curron Conley (Kristen), Corey Conley (Morgan); sister, Donna Sellers (Dennis); brother, Freddy Klepper (Crystal); life long best friends, Gary Carmack (Ronda), Tammy Thompson (Josh); several nephews, nieces and a host of many wonderful friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am — 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 20th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rick Dodson and Mark Weems officiating.
Burial will be at Harrison cemetery in Burem following funeral services.
