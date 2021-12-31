Cletis Charles Stephens, age 57, went home to be with our Lord on December 19, 2021. Cletis was a beloved son, brother, father, grand-father, cousin, and friend.
Cletis was preceded in death by his father, Cletis Ray Stephens; maternal grandmother, Sarah Irene Cribbs; maternal grandfather, Luther Grilie Shipwash; sister-in-law, Brenda Stephens; niece, Chasity Hackler; nephew, Johnnie Erscon Stinnett, III; great-nephew, Geoffrey Jay Bumbalough, Jr., and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cletis leaves behind his mother, Phyllis Carol Rutherford; “Pop,” Rowdy Rutherford; brothers, Jeffery Scott Stephens, Clinton Andrew Hackler; and sisters, Sarah Lee Stephens-Jenicek (Joe Jenicek), Mae Reece Bingham (Mark Bingham), and Diane Stephens; and children Cletis Charles Stephens, Jr. (Julia Stephens), Benjamin Grover Stephens (Jamie Stephens), Patricia Stephens, Melissa Gail Stephens, William Houston Stephens, Isaac Stephens (Cheyenne), Christopher Stephens and 7 grandchildren, many cousins, and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating toward funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.