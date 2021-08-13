Frank spent most of his working years in the Boston area as a computer programmer. He later moved to Eidson, TN when he was partly retired. Once there, he became involved with the Clinch Valley Fire Department. He worked hard as their secretary and treasurer to get their records in order.
A memorial for Frank will be held on Friday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clinch Valley Fire Department. Being a true math geek, his favorite celebration of the year was π(pi) day. If you wish to bring food to his memorial, be sure to keep pies in mind...pizza pie, fruit pie, pot pie, dessert pie…any pie! Donations may also be made in Frank’s honor to your local fire departments.