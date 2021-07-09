BLACKWATER, VA — Michael Lowell Manis, 57 of Blackwater, VA was born on April 10, 1964 and passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2021.
He was a 1982 graduate of Cherokee High School. He was a former crane operator, avid outdoorsman and Tennessee Volunteer fan. He attended Osborne’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where he was saved on December 18, 2005.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Harvey & Maude Ferrell and Walter and Pearl Manis.
He is survived by his parents Lloyd & Sue Manis of Rogersville, TN; his daughters, Amanda Manis-Horton and husband, Dalton and Victoria Manis of Blackwater, VA; his sister Donna Manis; brothers Greg Manis and wife, Becky and Stewart Manis all of Rogersville; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He also leaves behind his most loyal companion, his dog Shooter.
The family will receive friends from 2-3pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Osborne’s Chapel in Blackwater, VA. Funeral services will follow at 3pm with Pastor Keith Holt officiating. A graveside service will follow at the family cemetery at Choptack Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville, TN at 5pm.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.