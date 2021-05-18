ROGERSVILLE — Gregory Scott “Greg” Stewart, 54, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born to the late Clarence and Louise (Wilder) Stewart.
In addition to his parents Greg was preceded in death by one brother; Randy Stewart.
Survivors include his daughter, Emily Stewart; sons, Casey Stewart, Logan Stewart (Macy); brothers, Gary Stewart (Linda), Roger Stewart, Rick Stewart (Michelle); grandchildren, Ella Stewart, and Elliot Stewart; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Stewart family will hold private services with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. Greg will be laid to rest in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Stewart family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081