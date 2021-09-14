Harold Thomas “Tom” Lamb left this old world in the early morning hours of September 8, 2021 and opened his eyes in Heaven. He was met at the pearly gates by the love of his life, Sheila Bradley Lamb, his parents Bill and Margie Lamb, his siblings Bobbie Harris, Dana Lamb, Jo Hardin, James Lamb, Charlcie Fletcher, and Mary Price, Special Sister-in-love Jean Lamb, Mother and Father-in-love Marie and Namon Bradley, and a host of loved ones.
Tom is survived by his beloved daughter, Amanda Lamb, his Punky. He leaves behind his siblings, Chesteen Russell, Francis Pendergrass, Eula Henry; his brother and best friend, John Lamb; Brother-in-love, Bryan Bradley; many beloved nieces and nephews; God-daughter, Chelsey Vidale; his treasured grandbaby, Mollie Hensley; and many friends. Tom never met a stranger and will be missed by many.
Tom was born May 10, 1954 to the vibrant Lamb family. He was the baby and pet of the family. He loved to cut up and laugh. He married Sheila as a teenager and their home was always full of smiles and love. He may have been Amanda’s Dad, but he was a surrogate Dad to many others. It was not unusual for the Lamb house to be full of people sharing stories, singing, and carrying on.
He retired from Dodge, but the most important work in his life was his work for the Lord. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he met his Sheila at a singing service. He was pastor of Wallen’s Bend Baptist Church for several years and was so blessed during his time there. Tom and Sheila sang in gospel quartets, and visited many churches. God gifted Tom with great musical ability, and his guitar was in his hands often. Music was his language.
Tom loved cars, racing, coffee, traveling, desserts of any kind, piddling around in the backyard, long talks and making the best homemade pizza in the world when the first snow of the year hit. Tom loved us all so well.
The family wishes to thank his friend and caretaker for many months, Robin Mckee; caretaker, Shannon Brummitte; his doctor and friend, Susan Flaglor; and others that have cared for him during his illness. The family requests that guests wear masks at the service. Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 2-4 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with the service immediately following at 4 pm. Graveside Service will be held Sunday, September 12 at 2:00 at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.