ROGERSVILLE — Cheyenne Blaze Sellers, age 18, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was an honor student at Cherokee High School where she was about to graduate with a distinction, work ethic diploma. She was a Tennessee/Virginia Scholar. She completed the Culinary Arts program. Cheyenne played the trumpet in the band. She was employed at Taco Bell. She was enrolled in Walters State Community College in the fall.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John “Crunch” Smith; grandmother, Brenda Sellers; uncle, Rusty Barker.
She is survived by her mother, Sarah Osborne; father, Kenneth Sellers; sisters, Ciara Smith Bloomer, Makayla Long; Nana, Connie Smith; special friend, Hannah Tate; special cousin, Christen Sellers; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm with Jerry Sullivan giving the eulogy. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.