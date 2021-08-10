GATE CITY, VA — Homer Marce Cavin, age 85, of Gate City, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his home. He was a son of the late Oliver and Merlee Cavin. He attended Faith Bible Tabernacle in Gate City. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Cavin; second wife, Helen Cavin; brothers, Billy and Charles Cavin; sister, Pauline Tomes; granddaughter, Hailey Cavin; and step daughter, Renee
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Jean Cavin; daughter, Sharon Williams; son, Billy Cavin and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Rebecca Pearcy, Steven and Barry Williams, Joshua, Brandon, and Victorya Cavin and their respective spouses; 3 great grandchildren; 5 foster great grandchildren; 2 step-sons; a step daughter; 5 step-grandchildren; a step great granddaughter; sisters, Dorothy Parvin, and Faye Samples; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Eugene Sexton, Rev. Mark Sexton, and Rev. Michael Peters officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday in North Fork Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.