Jerry Smith, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home. Jerry was a big kid at heart and loved to make people laugh with his many cartoon voices. Most of all he loved the Lord and enjoyed singing in church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Ethel Depew; mother, Jeanette Smith; and brother Randell “Bush” Depew.
He is survived by his brothers, Terry and Joyce Smith of Morristown, Jeff Smith of Rogersville; sister, Linda and Don Farler of Charlotte, NC; niece, Kara Young and family of Bulls Gap; nephew, Josh Smith and family of Morristown; niece, Lacy Huff and family of Alaska; niece, Ashley Reed and family of Bulls Gap; nieces, Tiffany Wilson of North Carolina and Chasity Hodges and family of Elizabethton.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 24 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com