ROGERSVILLE — Roger David Royston, age 77, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2021 after a brief illness.
Roger was born on July 21, 1943. He was saved at a young age at Brewer’s Chapel Baptist Church. He is a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Emma Royston; daughter, Cindy Royston; grandson, Austen Mallory; brothers, James, J.D. and Jerry Royston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Royston; daughters, Sondra (Danny) Trent and Amy Jeffers; grandchildren, Heather Drinnon, Laiken (Jarad) Jones, Tabitha (Gary) Frost, Madison and Jesikah Davis, Aaron and Emma Ward; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Easton Frost, Tyler and Zyrah Drinnon, LeiLani Ward, and Brooke Burton; brothers, Alfred (Joann) Royston and Lewis Ray Royston; sisters, Drama (Bobby) Wynn and Emma Tilson; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Roy Jarvis, Tom Laster, and Donnie Wilder; and special sister-in-law, Shirley Helton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Danny Trent, Rev. John Butler, and Rev. John Parrott Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Mark Ward, Aaron Ward, Scott Royston, Brad Royston, Chad Wallace, and Chris Buttry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarad Jones, Gary Frost, and Gary Jeffers.
