BULLS GAP — John (Junior) Barnes of Bulls Gap, TN left his worldly home on 26 March 2021 at the age of 77 after a brief illness. Junior was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Junior was saved at an early age and was a devote Christian. Junior retired from American Enka (BASF) and the Hawkins County School System. He was a family first man and loved being surrounded by his extended family. He loved gardening, fishing, “making” music and was an avid animal lover. He was an active member of his community serving on the Bulls Gap Planning Commission, active member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #764 of Bulls Gap and a elected official of the Order of the Eastern Star #471 of Bulls Gap. He never met a stranger and was liked by all those he met.
Junior was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; parents, John Hubert and Annalee Barnes; sisters, Maxine, Myrtle, Margaret, Grace Morrisett, Alma Moore, Wilma McCravy and Jamie Stiffler; brothers, Gene, James, Carson and Henry Barnes.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Bryant) Crosby; grandchildren, Alexander (Breanna) of Ft Sill, OK; Jonathan of Morristown, TN and Bryant of Clinton, NC; brother, Earl Barnes; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Dorothy Barnes; brother-in-law, Harry Stiffler; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to Callie and Desrae of Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and loving care of our father and friend.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday April, 3, 2021 at 1pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and graveside service will follow at 3pm in Speedwell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends are asked in lieu of flowers to make a donation to your local Animal Shelter in his name.
The family requests that due to Covid please wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
