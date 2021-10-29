William “Randy” Justice, age 58, went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on October 25, 2021. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his big heart and his smile that could light up any room. Randy was a truck driver for several years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Randy will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Justice; sister, Louise Schneese; maternal and paternal grandparents; cousin “brother”, Dowell Justice and other cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Netheta Justice; sons, Andrew Shanks (Bridgette), Austin Shanks (Madonna); daughter, Genna Shanks; grandchildren, Lexi, Ethan, Malakai, Drake, Araiah, and Zayne; sisters, Sheri Simonetti and Naomi Goins (Jim); brothers, Kenny Justice, Steve Justice (Tina), Mike Justice (Shannon), and Robbie Grubb; half-brothers, Joey Justice (Angie) and Tony Justice (Karen); special uncle and aunt, Randall and Josephine Justice; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Parsons (Jr) and Pat Jones; special friend, Cliff Tadder; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Family and friends will gather from 5-7pm on Thursday, October 28 at Occasions on the Square. A celebration of life will take place at 7pm with Steve Justice officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com