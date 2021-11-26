ROGERSVILLE — Dr. Josefina Quintos Marcelo (Dr. Josie) passed from complications of COVID on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:05 P.M. Dr. Josie was born in Manila, Philippines on November 3, 1933, to parents Domingo and Segunda Quintos. Married in Stoneboro, PA to Dr. Bernardino Derupa Marcelo, Dr. Josie was a devoted wife of over 62 years, many said you would never see one without the other. Dr. Josie was a dedicated servant to her faith and church as a lead cantor and choir member at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. Loved by her community, many described her as generous, tenacious, friendly, and strong-willed. Dr. Josie’s impressive medical career spanned over 50 years from her education at Santo Tomas in Manila to her Rural Health Consortium practice in Rogersville. She was commissioned as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during Desert Storm with the 435th Tactical Airlift Wing and later commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Bernardino Derupa Marcelo, children Bernardino Marcelo of Weaverville, NC, Remedios Baciu and husband Peter of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Raymundo Marcelo and wife Li of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Meghan, Brianna, Cassandra and Morgan; grandsons, Raymundo, Domingo and Angelo; great grandson, Theodore; siblings, Solidad Cano and Angel Quintos, and other close relatives. The Marcelo family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville officiating and Father Bart Okere assisting. A virtual option to attend will be available.
