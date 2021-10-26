CHURCH HILL — Thomas “Tommy” Gilreath, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Tommy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a member of First United Methodist Church of Church Hill. He proudly served his country in the US Army doing tours in Korea, Okinawa, and Panama. He was a lifetime member of the Church Hill VFW, Clay Masonic Lodge #386 F & AM, and Scottish Rites. He was also a member of the Jericho Shrine No. 180 and the American Legion Post 21. Tommy retired from Holston Defense Corporation after 33 years. He was an avid farmer, loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Holly and Ola LaFollette Gilreath; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Viola Anderson, and Dottie Gilreath.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Gilreath; daughters, Melissa “Missy” Teague (Curtis) and Amy Gilreath; grandchildren, Wesley Teague (Kaela) and Courtney Edwards (Joesph); sister, Virginia Anne Hammond; brothers, Lenard Gilreath (Shelia), Kenneth Gilreath, and Dana Gilreath (Anne); several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service was held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Bob Ruth officiating. Military Honors were conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Masonic rites were conducted by Clay Masonic Lodge #386 F & AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Church Hill, 119 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642 in Tom’s memory.
To leave an online message for the Gilreath family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Gilreath family.