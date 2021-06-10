WHITESBURG — Lola Gertrude (Long) Newman, age 92, of Whitesburg, TN, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Heritage Center after a long battle with declining health. Her life and testimony tells us that she “passed from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior.”
She was known as a devoted Mother, Grandmother, “Rock” of her family, a “prayer warrior” and a dedicated member of Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church of Whitesburg until her health no longer allowed her to attend. Her testimony of salvation was reaffirmed and shared with her family in her final days that she was saved at the age of 12 in a tent revival at Hopewell Church in her home community of Bulls Gap. She was retired from Berkline.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Calvin B. Long and Mary Eunav (Buchanan) Long; two brothers: Jimmy N. Long and Charles B. Long; brother-in-law: JD Hayes and sister-in-law Mary Belle Long; the father of her children Cecil Ray Newman; and son-in-law: Ronald Quinn.
Her beautiful example of a Christian mother will ever be cherished by her surviving two daughters and their husbands: Ann (Claris) Reese of Talbott and Linda (Billy) Lane of Whitesburg; 2 grandsons: Michael Reese of Dallas, TX and Dr. Justin (Lauren) Quinn of Knoxville; her sister Lorene Hayes, nephew Billy (Linda) Hayes; niece Kim (Kevin) Nelson, several other relatives, church family and an array of friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Stubblefield Funeral Home in Morristown. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Myers and Rev. Roger Bumgarner officiating. Interment will follow the service on the backside of Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to the Shady Grove F.W.B. Church building fund.
Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN