ROGERSVILLE — Jeanna Lee “Gran” Lamb, age 59, of Rogersville, gained her wings Saturday, October 16, 2021, at home with her family after an extended illness. She was a lifelong member at Pond Hill Missionary Church. She was a loving wife and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roland D. Dowell; mother, Mavis E. Dowell; and brother, Lloyd J. Bruce.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Terry K. Lamb; son, Jason E. Lamb and wife, Lesley; daughter, Terra L. Lamb; grandchildren, Leah Lamb, Allison Lamb, Alexis Lamb, Eric Lamb, Baby Lamb on the way, whom she loved more than all the leaves on the trees and the grass on the ground; sister, Ronda Morhaime and husband, Skip; brother, Larry Dowell, Roland G. Dowell and wife, Melissa; special friends, Jean Morrison and Candy Walatinski; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Willard Wilder officiating. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Pond Hill Church Cemetery.