ROGERSVILLE — Maurice J. (Mory) DeWitte, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Signature Lifestyles in Rogersville.
He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and had moved with his family to Rogersville in 1970 having been chosen to be part of the management team that started the Dodge Manufacturing Plant. He spent nearly all of his working life with Dodge and Reliance Electric in Indiana and Tennessee after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Mory was a firm believer in serving his community, having been a member of countless civic organizations and one of the founders of Hawkins Habitat for Humanity.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rita Jane; his parents, August and Mary DeWitte; and his sister, Elsie DeLee.
He is survived by his twin sister, Bernice Csakany of Indiana; sons, Mark DeWitte and wife Ann, and Larry DeWitte and wife Sandi; grandchildren, Sarah Clark, Syann DeWitte, and Jordan DeWitte; nephew, David Csakany; and nieces, Donna Moran and Nancy Winnicki, all of Indiana; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by a special group of friends that golfed, played cards, and vacationed together that affectionately dubbed themselves “The Aliens.” Mory and Rita had so many great times with Jim and Nancy Point, Bob and Margaret Maes, Mark and Trish Meyers, Jim and Nancy Bowers, Mike and Hazel Stafflebach, and Tony and Pat Wilcosz.
Special thanks to the staff of Signature Lifestyles, UT Home Health Care and UT Hospice Care for their services and attentive care.
Donations can be made to Hawkins Habitat for Humanity, 310 Colonial Road, Rogersville, TN 37857 or the charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church with Father Bart officiating. Military graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.