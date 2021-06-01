ROGERSVILLE — Judith Hedrick Drinnon, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Drinnon Sr.; parents, Pryor and Betty Hedrick; and sister, Shirley Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine (Charles) Stipes; son, Randall (Rebecca) Drinnon Jr.; 5 grandchildren, Brandon (Dani) Stipes, Sarah (Evan) Monroe, Ryan (Lauren) Stipes, Chase and Chandler Drinnon; 3 great-grandchildren, Emma Stipes, Micah and Julianne Monroe; sister, Janet (Steve) Stewart; and brother, Don (Bobbie) Hadrick; long time companion, John West; and several relatives and dear friends.
The family of Judith wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for all the care they have shown during this time.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Greene officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Stipes, Ryan Stipes, Chase Drinnon, Chandler Drinnon, Evan Monroe, and Bobby Joe Short.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.