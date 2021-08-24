BULLS GAP — Charles E. “Eddie” Grey, age 71, of Bulls Gap went to play piano in heaven on August 21, 2021. Eddie’s greatest passions were southern gospel music and children. He played southern gospel music and sang for 67 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Blanche Grey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Stacie Grey; daughters, Melissa Smith (Mark) and Tracie Carter (Earnie) of Morristown; brother, Rick Grey (Roberta) of Indiana; 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson; 1 great-granddaughter; a host of friends; and special friends, Harrison Smith and Bobby “Possum” Jones.
The family wants to express a special thank you to Donna King, Bobby and Trish Jones, Phyllis Pinkston and family, UT Home Health, and everyone for their prayers and kind words.
Family and friends will meet at Otes United Methodist Cemetery in Bulls Gap on Tuesday, August 24th at 11am for a Graveside Service with Rev. Hubert Bowman officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be: Harrison Smith and Timothy Livesay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com