ROGERSVILLE — Lacey Hope Helton-Morrison, age 43, of Rogersville, passed away on January 2, 2022 at her residence.
Lacey was born to Rick and Kathy Helton on March 17, 1978. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to the beach, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by mother, Kathy Helton.
She is survived by her children, Jaimee Jones, Kaylyn (Brian) Trent, and Garrett Reno; father, Ricky Helton; sister, Stacey Helton; brothers, Christian (Bonnie) Helton and Joseph (Tina) Helton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Lacey wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Timothy and Lindsey Meade for all the care and love they shown during this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.