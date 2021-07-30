Jeffrey Ray Norris, age 62, went peacefully on July 15, 2021. He was an avid mechanic for the majority of his life. Jeffrey loved racing dirt carts in his younger years and enjoyed watching NASCAR every Sunday. He never met a stranger. He was known for loving and helping people. Jeffrey had a heart that was as big as the sky. He loved fishing with his pawpaw when he was a young boy. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Norris; paternal dad, Jesse Boils.
He is survived by his children, Shannon Tomey (Doug), Brittany Scialdo (Jason), Raeanna Freson (Dustin), Kylie Norris, Haley Ferrell; grandchildren, Nate, Hayden, Kadence, Atlee, Taylor, Bailey, Avery, Liam, Linkin, Max; great-grandchild, Emmierson; brother, Greg Norris (Joni); sisters, Amy Henry and Shanna Harris; wife, Katrina Norris; father, Billy Kay Norris; several nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com