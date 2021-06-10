ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Marie Austin Shuck, 87, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, June 6th, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones and some of her favorite hymns. She was born at her parent’s home in Tatumville, TN, and was baptized at Mt. Tirzah Baptist Church as a child. She was a member of Newbern Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she and her husband William served as accompanists and organists for several years. They loved music and enjoyed sharing it with others. After moving to Rogersville in 2000, she attended Rogersville First United Methodist Church with family. She was a graduate of Trimble High School, attended Memphis State University, earned a beauty school certificate and a realtor’s license. While her children were young, she operated Peggy’s Beauty Shop out of her home. Her other occupations included serving as a social worker for the Department of Human Services, working for the Newbern Housing Authority, and selling real estate. She was known for her gourmet cooking, her musical talent, her immaculate home, her beautiful crochet pieces, winning every card game, and her quick wit and sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Marshall Shuck; daughter Mary Beth Shuck; parents R.L. and Veonnia Leach Austin; brother Almous Wade Austin; and brother and sister-in-law Edwin and Celestia Shuck.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law James Floyd (Jim) and Georgia Williams Shuck and William Austin (Bill) and Mary Wilson Shuck; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Ellen Marie Shuck Lipe and Alex Lipe; beloved great grandson Archie James Lipe; brother and sister-in-law James Ezra (Eddie) and Jean Austin; sisters-in-law Lolita Austin and Alice Frazier; special friend Betty Williams; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends.
Special thanks to Georgia Shuck, Dr. Mark Dalle-Ave and staff, Rural Health Services Pharmacy Staff, Hawkins County Memorial and Holston Valley Medical Center Staff, Amedisys Home Health, Coram Home Infusion, and special caregivers Geneva Houston and Donna White.
Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Newbern, TN, at 2:00 PM on June 19th with Rev. Jamie Adams officiating. Thanks to Broome Funeral Home of Rogersville and Johnson- Williams Funeral Home of Newbern for serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Newbern Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.