MOHAWK — Earl C. Arnold, age 82, of Mohawk, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Greeneville Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Frank and Rebecca Richards Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille Arnold, Mattie Pearl Yount, and Clarice Beeman; brothers, J.C. Arnold, Holbert Kyle Arnold, Bill Arnold, and Charlie Arnold.
He loved to dance, make everyone smile, the beach, and had the best personality.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Shanna Hammond and husband Brian; grandchildren, Damiony Willis and wife Kaylee, Clay Hammond, Austin Hammond and Emily, and Jackie Hammond; great granddaughters, Averi Willis and one on the way, Addison Mae; sisters, Minnie Miller, Delphia Smith, and Jenette; brother, Oscar Arnold; and several nieces and nephews.
“If I could offer you one piece of advice to hold in your heart, it would be to appreciate every second you have with the things that you love; be they places, objects, or people...Because there is a last time for everything and you don’t always get to know that it’s the last time when you’re in it. There will be a last time you see a sunrise, a last time you taste ice cream and a last time you smell a rose. There will be a last time you enter every room, a last time you hold every pet, and a last time you hear a loved one’s voice. Sometimes we know we’re in those moments and we saver every second of them-but so often we don’t know until that moment is gone and its too late to go back and relive it. So hold onto those moments while you have them...liveinside them...appreciate them to their fullest every time so you’ll never regret taking them for granted one day when they’re gone.”--Ranata Suzuki
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 3:00pm Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.