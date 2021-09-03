Jeffrey Mark Kucko, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31. Jeffrey loved the Lord. He enjoyed wood working, building things, and tending the land. He loved his family more than anything. He was a loving son, husband, father, and papaw. Jeffrey was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Emil and Alice Kucko; brother, Earnie Kucko; loving wife of 22 years, Kathy Kucko; children, Jeff Caldwell, Scott Cadwell, Mike Cadwell, Wendy Mountain, Amanda Warman, Douglas Baker, Joshua Kucko, Destiny Kucko; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; niece, Melody Kucko.
Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, September 4th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm with Pastor Mark Dickerson and Pastor Daniel Hurd officiating. Music will be provided by New Freedom Choir. Burial will follow in Kucko Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com