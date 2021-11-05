ROGERSVILLE — Marvin Clark Parson, age 71, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He started working for a construction company when he was just 15, and worked hard his whole life. He loved working around his farm, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Parson; daughter, Renee Ward; parents, Ina and John Parson; brothers, Clifford, Billy Joe, and Wayne Parson; sisters, Berdia Parson, Phoeba Haager, Avanell Rhoton; and special great niece, Emily Gilliam.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Parson; sister, Judy Parson; son-in-law, Charles Ward; granddaughters, Allison and Taylor Ward; special great niece, Haley Gilliam; great granddaughter, Kennedy Ward; great grandson, Kamden Bush; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, November 8, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Hugh Minor officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.