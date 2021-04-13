BULLS GAP — Tammy L. Samson, 55, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Sue Reedy.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mike Samson; children, Tarrha (Andy) Speers; Michael A Samson, Jr, Chalsie R. Samson; Jessie Grizzel; grandchildren, Lillyonna Grizzel and AnnaLeah Grizzel; four brothers and two sisters; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.