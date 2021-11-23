ROGERSVILLE — Jeremiah Caylon Bragg, was born March 15, 1998 in Hamblen County, TN. He took his seat beside God at the age of 23, at approximately 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Mountain City, TN. He lived at home in Rogersville, TN. Jeremiah graduated from Cherokee High School in the year 2017. He was working toward a Nutrition Degree at ETSU. Jeremiah was employed at the Walmart Distribution Center in Midway, TN. He played football almost his entire life. Everyone that knew him personally, knew that he loved it and dreamed of playing it on a more grand stage. He was a former running back for the Cherokee Chiefs and wore the number 21. Jeremiah was always ready to lend a helping hand.....always joking with a smile on his face. He was best remembered for his light hearted and caring nature, he never met a stranger. Jeremiah came into this world with his eyes open, filled with fierce and deep love. He was a beacon of light in a world often filled with darkness. Jeremiah was a handsome and talented young man, filled with great potential. He surely helped other people to light their own beacons...to help illuminate the world. Jeremiah will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Scarlett and Danatus Bradley, father Jovan Bragg, siblings Isaiah Bragg, Savannah Bragg, Buddy Bradley, Valen Bradley, Canaan Bradley and Braelynn Bradley, true love and companion Tessa M. Smith, grandparents Stan Bradley, Janet Bradley, Bonnie Daniels, Danny Daniels, Arthur Bragg, Margaret Bragg and Lisa Bradley, uncles Stan Bradley, III and family, Noah Bradley and family, Jibri Daniels and family, Rashawn Daniels and family, and far too many friends and family to list, he was greatly loved.
Visitation hours will be 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
A celebration of life service will be 5:00 P.M., Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the funeral home chapel Rev. E. Stanley Bradley, Jr. officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bragg and Bradley family.