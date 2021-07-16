ROGERSVILLE — Mary Edith Carr Wright, age 103, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 13, 1918. Mary was saved and a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Wright. parents John and Hannah Carr, son Bobby Ray Wright, grandson Bobby Ray Wright, Jr. and granddaughter Rhonda Elkins; brothers Harrison, Wood, Clay, Oscar, and George Carr, sisters, Betty McGinnis and Laura Mae Elkins; son-in-law Malcolm Brooks and Paul (Tootie) Drinnon, daughter-in-law Joyce Wright
She is survived by her children: Mae Drinnon, Scottie Brooks and Goldie (Danny) Drinnon of Rogersville; Shirley Lawson of Mooresburg, Sherman (Margie) Wright of Blaine and Mike (Debbie) Wright of Jefferson City, daughter -in-law Margaret Wright; 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 22 great- great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren and 6 step great -great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Elkins, Rev, Heath Elkins, and Rev. Robby Drinnon officiating.
Graveside will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Myers Cemetery, Rogersville.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family.