ROGERSVILLE — Fred “Pete” Johnson, Jr., age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a member of Westview Baptist Church. Pete was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mary Burns Johnson, Sr., sisters Shirley Cobb, Barbara Manis and Patsy Brewer, sister-in-law Annie Johnson, brothers-in-law Jim Eller, Ted Eller, Randy Eller, Gene Eller and Larry Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Mary Eller Johnson, sister Dixie Fields and husband JC, brothers Sammy Johnson and Eddie Johnson all of Rogersville, nieces Toni Manis, Jody Eldridge and husband Mark, and Tammy Manis, nephews Mike Cobb and wife Dianne, Freddie Manis, Randy Brewer and wife Kim, Tim Fields and wife Ronda, special sister-in-law Elizabeth Eller, sisters-in-law Janie Wheeler, Judy Cowan and husband Rick, Mable Ruble and husband Bob, Pamela Trinkle and husband Danny, Virginia “Ginny” Musick and husband Larry, brothers-in-law John Eller, Bill Eller, Terry Eller and Dwayne Brewer
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
