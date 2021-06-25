ROGERSVILLE — Charles William Holloway Jr., age 85, of Rogersville, passed away on June 19, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Charles was an avid fisherman and loved to work on diesel engines. He worked and retired from United States Sugar Corporation for 15 years. Charles was a helicopter mechanic, flaws mechanic, and sharpshooter for the United States Navy. He enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and provider who always looked out for his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Holloway Sr. and Nellie Mae Harrell; sisters, Hazel Chastain and Patsy Henderson; brothers, Roy Mac Holloway and Jimmy Harrell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Holloway; children, Robert Melvin (Angela) Holloway, Geraldine (Leland) Beech, Shari (Keith) Howell, Jonathan Harold Holloway, Lorraine Griffin, Andy (Lisa) Martin, and Bruce (Jennifer) Martin; over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Rascal.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Elkins and Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.