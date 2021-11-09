KNOXVILLE — Todd Klepper, age 41, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 following a sudden illness surrounded by his loving family. He was an active volunteer and board member with the Farragut Museum. He loved to take care of his two fur babies, Kitty Marie and Binky Sue.
He was preceded in death by his father, Worley Edward Klepper; grandparents, Carl and Betty Jo Mallory, Worley and Lona Klepper, and Byamond and Martha Thomas; mother-in-law, Joyce A McGimsey and special friend, Serene Martin.
He is survived by his partner, Ed McGimsey; mother, Pat Bridges; sister, Brandi (Jeff) Klepper Gibson; nieces, Mikayla (Jeffrey) Helm, and Madison Shoemaker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm with Rev. Greg Greybeal officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be sent to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee or to Hawkins County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.