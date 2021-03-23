ROGERSVILLE — Robert Edward “Bob” Bundren rode out of this world to a better place March 18, 2021. A Hawkins County,Tennessee resident, he was fond of saying he was born October 15,1937, and born again October 18,1948.
On July 23,1954, he married his childhood sweetheart, Nadine Shaw. Their union produced two devoted children, Cynthia and David, four grandchildren, five bonus grandchildren and half dozen great-grandchildren. Bob was a man who loved his family and was happiest when spending time with them. Truly, he was the head of his family. Bob and Nadine were the love of each other’s life, and the family held their parents in high esteem.
Bob was known in the community for his love of cars, and he was one of those fortunate people who was able to build a career doing something he enjoyed, his automobile related businesses. He loved the local vintage car shows and discussing antique cars with his friends over coffee. He remembered people’s names and always wore a smile. Everyone in Rogersville knew Bob Bundren. He was a people person and took interest in others.
The family he leaves behind are his loving wife of 66+ years Nadine, son David and his wife Debbie, daughter Cynthia Bundren Jackson and her husband Ken Givens, grandchildren John, Ginger, Dalton, Summer, Brian, Kellie, Amy, Jarrod, Jordan ,six great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Lowell Shaw, special cousin Norman Lipe, and special friends Luke Taylor, Neil Isom, Andy Huynh, Nancy Bui, Brianden Bui and Matthew Bui. Additionally, he leaves two very special dogs, Summitt and Manning.
He was preceded in death by his parents the Rev. Farris Bundren and Valice Lipe Bundren, father and mother-in-law Lester and Pearl Shaw, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Faye Shaw.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John North and the Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family requests that all those attending wear a protective mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
