Edgar Llewellyn Queener, Jr.

Edgar “Eddie” Queener, 68, died Thursday, March 18 2021,at home, with many of his family at his side. In 1987, Eddie and his family moved to Hawkins County so he could accept a position as Chef at Hales Springs Inn. He later worked at Amato’s Restaurant, Kingsport and for 14 years at Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City. After retiring, he volunteered at the Kitchen of Hope cooking meals for the hungry and homeless.
A political junkie, Eddie could discuss candidates for state, local and national politics back to his teen years. He enjoyed drawing and delighted his grandchildren with his art. During his teen years he played bass, drums, and sang in a rock and roll band. A lifelong UT football fan, he gave up watching the games to keep his blood pressure under control. He also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and hiking. Eddie will be remembered for his compassion, quick wit and creativity
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ford Queener; his father, E.L. Queener, Sr. and step mother, Lea Queener; and by his sister, Camilla Queener Shaw. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen Hanrahan Queener of Rogersville; a daughter, Alice Queener; sons Joshua and wife Megan; Robert and wife Dawn; John, all of Knoxville and David and wife Cate of New Market, Alabama. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Camilla Kalthoff of The University of the South at Sewanee TN, Ethan, Drew, Jack and Sam Queener of Knoxville; Anna and Joseph Queener of New Market, Alabama. He also leaves a stepsister, Sharon Harrison of Cordova, TN, several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kitchen of Hope in Kingsport, Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, or the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club.