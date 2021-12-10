ROGERSVILLE — Jerry Gale Winstead, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away December 6, 2021 at Hawkins Co. Hospital. He was a member of Old Spruce Pine Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Cora Winstead and one brother, L. Winstead
He is survived by; His loving wife of 36 years; Dora Winstead, Daughters; Sandy & husband Greg and Patsy & husband Dwayne, Sons; Rick & wife Bobby and Lynn & wife Rhonda, Step-Sons; Jeff & Tony Drinnon, Step-Granddaughter; Candice Goosey, Step-Great-Grandsons; Wesley & Whitley, Several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held at 7 P.M. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel in Sneedville, Rev. David Jerrell officiated. Interment was held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Lovin Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Johnny Bledsoe, Tommy Dean, Kolby Bledsoe, Raymond Barnard, L.C. Barnard & Brian Carpenter.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 P.M. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the McNeil Funeral Home
