Ruth Irene Byrd Linkous, age 92, went to her heavenly home on April 10th, 2021. She was born January 25th, 1929 to Bernie T. and Sophia Decker Byrd. She graduated from Jonesborough High School where she played basketball. Ruth was employed at Eastman where she met her husband.
Ruth gave up her career to devote her life to raising her four children. Ruth was a gifted seamstress, quilter and jig saw puzzle worker. She was the oldest member of Howe’s Chapel Baptist Church where she loved to attend for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carson B. Linkous; brothers, Bernie Jr., Fred, Billy and Guy Byrd; sister, Ila Mae Monroe; daughter-in-law, Rita Linkous; and infant grandson, Jason Price.
Ruth is survived by four loving children, sons, Michael (Vicki), Randall (Patsy) and Ricky Linkous; daughter, Patricia Price (Perry); brother, Kenneth Byrd (Peggy) of Jonesborough, TN; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Ruth’s caregivers, Linda Douthat, Linda Scism, her nurse, Hope Cox, RN and Avalon staff.
Family and friends may stop by to sign the guest register on Monday, April 12th from 11am-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens at 4pm with Pastor Lon Taylor. Those wishing to attend, please meet at cemetery at 3:45pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family has asked that everyone follow CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com