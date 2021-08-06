GREENEVILLE — Willis Southerland, age 73, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021. He loved to work in his garden and he was a small business owner of Southerland’s Grocery. He was a member of Providence County Line Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Angeline Southerland; and grandparents, Perry and Eula Southerland and Edd and Elizabeth Heck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gloria Southerland; son, Perry (Paula) Southerland; 1 sister, Brenda (Joe) Tweed; 2 brothers, Larry (Tennia) Southerland and Charles (Teresa) Southerland; several nieces, nephews, and 2 aunts, Cora Hoard and Beulah Dodson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Norman Sauceman officiating. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm August 6, 2021 in Providence Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside, to please meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm. Pallbearers will be Charlie Southerland, Matthew Southerland, Gregg Southerland, Joseph “Jesse” Southerland, Luke Fields, and Rodney Royston. Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Dye. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Carla Nickle. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.