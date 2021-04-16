ROGERSVILLE — Elizabeth “Christine” Christian, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Indian Path Medical Center. Christine was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nannie Myers Mowl. In additiion to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Christian, Jr.; granddaughter, Rebecca Diane Fields-Davenport; and brothers, Charles Mowl, and Bill “Cecil” Mowl.
She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Kingsport Press after 30 years of service. She enjoyed being outdoors, reading, and sewing.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Nancy Fields; sons, Steve Christian and wife, Janice, Jack Christian and wife, Jeraleen, and Tim Christian and wife, Debra; brother-in-law, Russell Christian and wife, Patsy; grandchildren, Deana Courtney (Ronald), Selina Christian Williams (Jeremy), John Fields (Holly), Tina Hill, Brandon Christian (Carrie), Daniel Christian (Beth), and Josh Fields; great grandchildren, Shyanne Davenport, Kaylea Greene (Logan), Chasity Hill Doss (Jacob), Anna Grace Williams, Alyssa Davenport, Reid Williams, Levi Hill, Brayden Christian, Gracey Fields, Ayla Grace Christian, Hannah Christian, and Isaac Fields. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, April 16, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Brandon Christian and Rev. Daniel Christian officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in Mowell Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.