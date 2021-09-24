COOKEVILLE — Funeral services for Barbara Johnson, age 78 of Cookeville, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday September 18 at the Dyer Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Miles will officiate. Her family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time.
Graveside services and interment will be Sunday September 19 at 2 p.m. est. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, TN.
Barbara passed away Wednesday September 16, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 10, 1943 in Kingsport, TN to the late Nick and Annie Leeper Owens.
Barbara received her Master’s of Science in Social Work in June 1977 from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, She had a long and fulfilling career serving others. She was employed with the TN Department of Human Services until her retirement in 1996 after 30 years. During that time, she worked in Child and Adult Protective Services, as the Regional Social Services Supervisor of 14 counties, and as the Human Services Field Supervisor I, Social Services, at the time of her retirement.
After her retirement she continued to work. She worked for Magellan Behavioral Health as a Network Relations Coordinator, a Regional Care Manager and then Field Care Manager and taught social work classes at the Cookeville Campus of Nashville State Community College. In 2005, she opened her private practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and continued to work up until the last several months of her life. She was a kind and caring therapist with her clients.
She is survived by her son, Jason Johnson of Cookeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Hope Johnson.
Dyer Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-7158 Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.