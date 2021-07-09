ROGERSVILLE — Jerry Dodson, age 73, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was saved at an early age and his main goal was to have a personal relationship and be a follower of Jesus Christ. He loved to fish, watch his Chicago Bears play football, and one of his most important things was to spend time and do things with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sarah Dodson; and brothers, Danny Dodson and Harold Eugene Dodson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna Dodson; son, Chad Wilhelm; daughter, Nancy Brown; brothers, Don Dodson, Steve Dodson, and Gary Dodson; grandchildren, Donna Kae Burgin, Keenan Wilhelm, Sarah Burgin, Colin Wilhelm, Brinley Unroe, and Emeri Unroe; and one great grandchild, Trinity Burgin.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. Graveside service will follow in Kite Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.