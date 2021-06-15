Nancy Jane Manis, age 65, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was a devout Christian. She spent many years as a caregiver where she made many friends along the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gene Manis; parents, Lee A. and Sally A. Richards; sister, Bonnie Richards; brothers, Robert Richards and William “Danie” Richards.
She is survived by her son, Henry (Amy) Manis; two grandchildren, Alex and Ethan; sister, Brenda Waye; sister-in-law, Betty Richards; several nieces and nephews; and her puppy, Lulu.
The family of Nancy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amanda Nichols who cared for Nancy for several years. Nancy considered Amanda as family. She will be missed by many special friends as well.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm in Butcher’s Valley Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 11:00 am to follow in procession.
