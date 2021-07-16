ROGERSVILLE — James E. West, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence. He was retired from Romoco Farm Store following 50+ years of service. James was a faithful member and deacon of Persia Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine “Gerri” West; parents Elbert and Mable Stringer West; sisters Kathryn Derrick, Lucille Holdway and husband, Paul Holdway.
He is survived by his brother William C. West and wife Nancy of Bristol, TN; nieces Dottie Jeffers and husband Gary of Greeneville, Wendy Helton and husband Curtis Lipe, Amy Derrick, Paula Fugate and husband Brent all of Rogersville; nephew John Derrick and wife Amy of Gig Harbor, WA.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Burial will follow in Persia Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old Highway 66 South, Rogersville, TN 37857.
