Ronnie Hicks age 65 lived and loved life to the fullest and went home to be with the Lord, Saturday (4/10/21). He was a man who never met a stranger, had the best laugh and was loved by many.
He was employed by the Hawkins County Highway Department, which he dearly loved. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served as a load master for the C-130 Hercules, which he participated in multiple re supply missions to the scientist in Antarctica. He was an active member of the Bridge Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Roy and Eula Hicks, several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years; Kerry Hicks, sons; Riley (Aimee) Hicks of Arkansas, Roy Allen Hicks, daughters; Rachel (Kevin) Grigsby and Reanna (Adam) McDaniel, grandchildren; Rilynn, Zoe, Victoria, Hayden, Ronan, Zoe, Landry, AnnMarie, and Max, sister; Robin (Randall) Burton, twin sister; Rhonda (Ronnie) Chandler, brothers; Reggie Hicks and Rusty (Wendy) Hicks and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm Monday (4/12/21) at the Bridge Church. Services will follow at 7:00 pm. The United States Air Force and the Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct military graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday (4/13/21) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.